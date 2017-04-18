Community shows up to celebrate birthday for teen with autism

A teenager with autism got a very special birthday surprise over the weekend.

Kayla was turning 14, and her mother wanted to celebrate in style, so she invited all of Brentwood to come to a birthday party via Facebook.

Little did Kayla's mom know that the Brentwood Police Department would also stop by.

Kayla's mom says she can't thank the officers enough for helping make her daughter's birthday so special.

Below is a note that Kayla's mother posted on Facebook about the party:

As I continue to say, thank you is not enough and it will not be enough. As I sit here thinking through what social media has done to bring the amount of true joy to my daughter, I am still in complete awe.

This party started out to be a very small gathering of family and a couple of “friends”. When I found out that the “friends” were not coming, I made a post on Facebook. My intent was in hopes that a few local friends were not busy and could bring their kids to skate today.

Shortly after posting, a former co-worker and absolutely wonderful woman reached out to me. Sue Schmidt (sorry...you get props here lady!) asked if she could share my post? I said, sure. I never really though this would take off. I never really though people would give it much thought. Not because I was being negative, but I was thinking more along the lines it is Easter and others are busy. I then also shared the post on a neighborhood app that we use to keep each other apprised of information, things for sale, etc. Again, I didn’t know if anyone would respond.

I was wrong. Completely wrong. I have never been more wrong in my entire life.

The outpouring from complete strangers has turned my world around. Not only has this outpouring of love for my daughter made this a birthday none of us will ever forget, but it has reminded me that God is alive. God is good all the time. Ask and you shall receive. God loves to show up, and show off. And show off He did. For my daughter through ALL of these people!!

I don’t want this to end. I don’t want this event to be it. Rather, I want this event to be a springboard for others. See, as the mom of an Autistic and Epileptic child, I know battles and struggles that many will never know. It’s a lonely place for parents like us. And I know that my child is not the only one to face social issues or birthday parties with no attendees. This event is the springboard to make sure this NEVER happens to ANY child.

Our world is so confusing and more difficult than when I was a child or teen. I want this, Kayla’s 14th Birthday Party to become a movement. A place where if you have a child that is struggling, you can come here and find support. Find a place where you and your child will be loved on. Come here to find people in the community to come hang out and join you, just like what happened for my child today.

This is just the beginning of something magical. Something purpose-filled. A divine appointment for all of us.