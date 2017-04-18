Mayor of Cheatham County dies during battle with cancer - WSMV Channel 4

Mayor of Cheatham County dies during battle with cancer

Mayor David McCullough (Source: Cheatham County website) Mayor David McCullough (Source: Cheatham County website)
ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -

The mayor of Cheatham County has died after battling cancer.

This was the second time Mayor David McCullough had fought cancer.

The visitation will be held at the Pegram Church of Christ starting at noon Saturday. The funeral will be held afterward.

McCullough was 54 years old.

