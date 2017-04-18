Mayor of Cheatham County dies during battle with cancer

The Department of Labor released record numbers on Thursday showing the lowest unemployment rate Tennessee has ever seen at 3.6 percent.More >>
An automotive repair owner claims online posts have destroyed his business and forced him to close this week. The owner claims a closed group on Facebook page was created to target him. That page has grown in size to include various claims against the business.More >>
Criminal Court Judge Randall Wyatt is retiring after serving Davidson County residents for four decades.More >>
A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.More >>
Officials are on the scene of a drowning in the Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area in Lawrence County.More >>
A Montgomery County deputy and his K9 were injured in a three-car collision in Clarksville on Wednesday.More >>
On Thursday, jurors found Timothy Batts guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and not guilty of tampering with evidence.More >>
The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles.More >>
Dangerously hot and humid weather will bring temperatures to the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 106.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 26-year-old Molena Holt asked the victim to drive her to Springfield so she could pay off a drug debt.More >>
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >>
Usually, divorces, child custody and things of the like nature can be extremely stressful, not to mention divisive. However, Brittney Johnson is praising her ex-husband’s new wife on her ability to love and care for her daughter.More >>
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >>
So apparently green puppies are possible. And no, you didn’t misread that. Louise Sutherland, a Scotland native, was surprised when her puppy gave birth to a green golden retriever.More >>
A south Alabama man didn't even leave home to bag an 820-pound hog.More >>
The claims are everywhere: If you add apple cider vinegar to your daily diet, it will help you lose weight.More >>
Madonna was granted a temporary restraining order on Wednesday to halt the sale of a love letter that Tupac Shakur sent her from jail.More >>
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, 41, committed suicide by hanging, according to a report from TMZ. They’re reporting his body was found Thursday morning at his residence near L.A.More >>
