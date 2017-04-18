Friends, family of Jocques Clemmons demanding answers in investigation

Jocques Clemmons (L) was shot and killed on Feb. 10 by Officer Joshua Lippert. (WSMV)

Jocques Clemmons' friends and family are calling the system of investigating deadly police-involved shootings flawed and say they are designed to take advantage of poor people.

The Nashville branch of the NAACP held a news conference on Tuesday morning.

About 30 people supporting Justice for Jocques packed the building, making it clear they plan on holding the police department and elected officials accountable.

Officer Josh Lippert shot Clemmons three times from behind near the Cayce Homes housing development in February after he ran a stop sign.

Questions about whether deadly force was justified prompted the TBI to investigate.

Tuesday's news conference comes shortly after Mayor Megan Barry's office announced the TBI and the Metro Nashville Police Department would be allowed to do simultaneous investigations into the deadly shooting.

The group at the NAACP says they're suspicious of that decision and argue the police department should have never been involved.

The TBI and MNPD just turned over their reports to the district attorney's office, who will decide whether to go forward with charges against Lippert.

"Whether they say he is guilty or not, we are here. We are not going nowhere until we get justice, even if that's going to get Anderson out of there, getting Megan Barry out of there, matter of fact, getting rid of the whole police force. Whatever we gotta do, we're gonna fight," said Clemmons' cousin, Walter Patterson.

It's not clear on when the district attorney's office is planning on announcing a decision.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.