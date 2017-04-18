Study: Nashville drivers lose $1,700 per year

The average Nashville driver loses $1,700 a year, according to a recent study.

The data comes from Trip, which is a national nonprofit research agency based in Washington, D.C.

Things like potholes, bridge conditions, congestion and highway safety can nickel and dime drivers due to car damage, fuel costs, medical bills and lost time and productivity.

Bill Moore, chairman for the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance, said the solution is more funding.

"We're supporters of the governor's Improve Act, which is currently before the General Assembly. In fact, it's going to be voted on tomorrow, hopefully in the House and Senate," Moore said.

Moore said the legislation provides TDOT with the additional sum of $250 million a year to try to address a backlog of $10.6 billion in projects across the state.

"What TDOT's doing is they're trying to maintain and build 21st century roads but got 20th century funding," Moore said.

Opponents to the governor's bill say raising taxes is unnecessary. State Rep. David Hawk has filed a rival proposal.

Click here to read the full study (PDF).

