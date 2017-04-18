Data breach reported at several Shoney's restaurants in Middle TN

If you've eaten at a Shoney's recently, make sure to check your bank account.

The restaurant chain has reported a data breach in several locations across the country.

The company says they believe cards were compromised between Dec. 27 and March 6.

According to the restaurant chain's security firm, malware was installed on payment processing equipment, which grabbed data from credit cards.

Below is the list of the affected restaurants in Middle Tennessee, along with the earliest date of data being breached:

Nashville - 2645 McGavock Pike - Dec. 27, 2016

Nashville - 546 Donelson Pike - Dec. 27, 2016

Nashville - 110 Interstate Drive - Dec. 27, 2016

Nashville - 365 White Bridge Pike - Dec. 27, 2016

Nashville - 407 Thompson Lane - Dec. 27, 2016

Clarksville - 791 North Second St. - Dec. 27, 2016

Clarksville - 3083 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. - Dec. 27, 2016

Columbia - 2225 Carmack Blvd. - Jan. 11, 2017

Cookeville - 800 South Jefferson Ave. - Jan. 11, 2017

Franklin - 1306 Highway 96 East - Dec. 27, 2016

Goodlettsville - 307 Long Hollow Pike - Dec. 27, 2016

Murfreesboro - 1950 S. Church St. - Jan. 11, 2017

Springfield - 2003 Memorial Blvd. - Dec. 27, 2016

Click here to read the full news release from Shoney's.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.