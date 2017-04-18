Data breach reported at several Shoney's restaurants - WSMV Channel 4

Data breach reported at several Shoney's restaurants in Middle TN

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

If you've eaten at a Shoney's recently, make sure to check your bank account.

The restaurant chain has reported a data breach in several locations across the country.

The company says they believe cards were compromised between Dec. 27 and March 6.

According to the restaurant chain's security firm, malware was installed on payment processing equipment, which grabbed data from credit cards.

Below is the list of the affected restaurants in Middle Tennessee, along with the earliest date of data being breached:

  • Nashville - 2645 McGavock Pike - Dec. 27, 2016
  • Nashville - 546 Donelson Pike - Dec. 27, 2016
  • Nashville - 110 Interstate Drive - Dec. 27, 2016
  • Nashville - 365 White Bridge Pike - Dec. 27, 2016
  • Nashville - 407 Thompson Lane - Dec. 27, 2016
  • Clarksville - 791 North Second St. - Dec. 27, 2016
  • Clarksville - 3083 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. - Dec. 27, 2016
  • Columbia - 2225 Carmack Blvd. - Jan. 11, 2017
  • Cookeville - 800 South Jefferson Ave. - Jan. 11, 2017
  • Franklin - 1306 Highway 96 East - Dec. 27, 2016
  • Goodlettsville - 307 Long Hollow Pike - Dec. 27, 2016
  • Murfreesboro - 1950 S. Church St. - Jan. 11, 2017
  • Springfield - 2003 Memorial Blvd. - Dec. 27, 2016

Click here to read the full news release from Shoney's.

