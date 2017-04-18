Driver charged in fatal I-40 wreck in Putnam County - WSMV Channel 4

Driver charged in fatal I-40 wreck in Putnam County

Richard Collins (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office) Richard Collins (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
A man has been arrested after a deadly wreck on Interstate 40 over Easter weekend.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Richard Collins ran into the back of an SUV at mile marker 285 near Cookeville on Saturday.

A 5-year-old who was inside the SUV died from his injuries.

Police said it does not appear alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Collins, who is from West Virginia, is charged with vehicular homicide and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He was not injured.

According to the THP report, investigators said they believe the child would have survived if he was properly secured in a child restraint.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

