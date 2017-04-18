Chef Paulette's Lemony Spaghetti

Lemony Spaghetti

1 lb. spaghetti

Zest & juice of 3 lemons

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

Handful of flat-leaf parsley, leaves minced

1/4 cup olive oil, more as needed

1/2 cup grated parmigiano

salt & pepper to taste

Bring a pasta pot of water to a boil. Add salt. Add spaghetti. Stir to keep pasta from sticking to itself. When water comes back to a boil it should keep the strands separated. Cook until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water. Drain pasta.

Meanwhile, combine the lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, parsley and olive oil in a large mixing bowl. Add hot pasta. Toss to coat pasta with sauce. Add more olive oil and/or pasta water to moisten if needed. Add parmigiano and mix well. Serve hot.