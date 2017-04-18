Body found in Cumberland River in north Nashville

Police say a body has been found in the Cumberland River in north Nashville.

The body was pulled from the river around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday behind the 900 block of Youngs Lane.

Metro detectives are investigating but have not yet identified the person. The cause of death is also unknown.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.