Body found in Cumberland River in north Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Body found in Cumberland River in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a body has been found in the Cumberland River in north Nashville.

The body was pulled from the river around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday behind the 900 block of Youngs Lane.

Metro detectives are investigating but have not yet identified the person. The cause of death is also unknown.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.