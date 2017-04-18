DUI suspect causes back-to-back crashes

Officials are on the scene of a drowning the in the Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area in Lawrence County.More >>
A Montgomery County deputy was injured in a three-car collision in Clarksville on Wednesday.More >>
Dangerously hot and humid weather will bring temperatures to the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 106.More >>
A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.More >>
On Thursday, jurors found Timothy Batts guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and not guilty of tampering with evidence.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 26-year-old Molena Holt asked the victim to drive her to Springfield so she could pay off a drug debt.More >>
"Nashville" star Charles Esten is the first independent country artist to release an original single each week for a year.More >>
From Thursday through Sunday, golf fans can get a preview of what they have to offer at Topgolf Crush, which is being held at Nissan Stadium.More >>
Police said the two victims, a father and son, were shot in the leg after a fight in the front yard of the home.More >>
