Citing safety concerns, Murfreesboro blocks new car lots

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - The Murfreesboro City Council has issued a moratorium on new site plans for new and used car lots until traffic safety requirement are improved.

The Daily News Journal reports (http://on.dnj.com/2ojrRw1) that the dictate doesn't govern existing lots.

Planning Director Gary Whitaker says the council's unanimous vote stemmed from concerns about public safety. He says trucks have been unloading cars in the right of way on busy streets and merchandise has been parked in a manner that blocks the vision of drivers.

Rutherford County Industrial Development board member Jimmy Evans, who owns three used car lots, says the moratorium unfairly inhibits legitimate business for an uncertain period of time. He called for the city to craft better site plans.

Whitaker says the city will work on new requirements to ensure traffic safety.

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.