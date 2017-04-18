Carrie Underwood sings national anthem at Predators game - WSMV Channel 4

Carrie Underwood sings national anthem at Predators game

Carrie Underwood sings the national anthem at Bridgestone Arena. (Source: NHL) Carrie Underwood sings the national anthem at Bridgestone Arena. (Source: NHL)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville lived up to its "Music City" nickname during the Predators game Monday night.

Carrie Underwood surprised Predators fans by singing the national anthem before Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena.

Underwood is married to Predators captain Mike Fisher.

After nailing her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Underwood was joined by Mayor Megan Barry for the towel wave.

Underwood posted a video of the crowd reacting to the Predators' win on her Instagram account.

The Predators went on to win against the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime. Nashville is leading the first-round playoff series 3-0.

The Predators will be back at Bridgestone Arena for Game 4 at 7 p.m. Thursday.

