Tennessee tourism officials launch vacation planning website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State tourism officials have launched a new personalized website to help travelers plan their trips to Tennessee.

The state Department of Tourist Development announced the revamped tourism website, www.TNVacation.com , on Tuesday.

The department says the site uses a personalization engine to gauge a visitor's interests, and updates and organizes the information that is presented accordingly.

The site lets visitors plan out their trips by adding travel ideas to click-and-save itinerary maps.

To kick off the new offering, the department is also featuring a sweepstakes to win one of four vacation packages.

Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Kevin Triplett says the site aims to offer an inspirational travel-planning experience in a simple manner.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.