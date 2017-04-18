Officers almost hit by stolen car after suspects ditch vehicle on hill

Two suspects were involved in a carjacking in Edgehill overnight. (WSMV)

The suspects let the stolen car roll down the hill, which is when it crashed into multiple cars. (WSMV)

Two men are wanted in connection with a carjacking and a crash overnight in south Nashville.

It all started when a woman was carjacked while she was parking on South Street near 15th Avenue South in the Edgehill area.

The suspects reportedly ran toward her with guns, took her car and sped away. The woman is said to be OK.

About 10 minutes later, police were on the scene of a crash on West Grove Avenue off Wedgewood Avenue. An elderly man was driving a truck when he had a medical emergency, causing him to crash into five different parked cars.

While police were interviewing some of the people who were involved in the crash, the carjacking suspects drove over the hill, saw the officers and jumped out of the stolen car, letting it roll down the hill.

The stolen car crashed into two or three other vehicles before coming to a stop, narrowly missing police and the 10 or so other people who were standing outside giving reports on the first crash.

Police surrounded the area with a K-9 unit to search for the suspects. Officials have not released descriptions of the wanted men.

The elderly man who was involved in the initial crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.