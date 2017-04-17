Construction worker shot in leg in Edgehill - WSMV Channel 4

Construction worker shot in leg in Edgehill

A construction worker was shot in the leg during a robbery in Edgehill.

The shooting happened on 13th Avenue South near Grand Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police said three people demanded money from the workers. One of them was shot in the calf and is being treated.

