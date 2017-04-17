Former Waynesboro police officer faces theft, misconduct charges - WSMV Channel 4

Former Waynesboro police officer faces theft, misconduct charges

Robert Gann (Source: TBI) Robert Gann (Source: TBI)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A former police officer with the Waynesboro Police Department has been charged with theft and official misconduct.

According to the TBI, Robert Gann pawned two department-issued weapons in Lawrenceburg on several occasions while an officer with the department.

Investigators said the last time Gann pawned the gun, he did not pick it up and it was sold by the pawn shop.

Gann resigned from the department before information about the incident surfaced and took a job with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. He was later fired with department leaders learned of the allegations.

Gann, 38, was arrested Monday and booked into the Wayne County Jail on $15,000 bond.

