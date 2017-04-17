Officer hit by vehicle in Cadiz, KY - WSMV Channel 4

Officer hit by vehicle in Cadiz, KY

Posted: Updated:
CADIZ, KY (WSMV) -

A police officer was hit by a vehicle in front of Trigg County High School in Cadiz, KY, on Monday afternoon.

According to WKDZ, Officer David Colbert was hit by a van while directing traffic.

Colbert is a school resource officer at the school. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police told WKDZ that no criminal charges are expected.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.