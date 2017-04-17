Officer hit by vehicle in Cadiz, KY

A police officer was hit by a vehicle in front of Trigg County High School in Cadiz, KY, on Monday afternoon.
According to WKDZ, Officer David Colbert was hit by a van while directing traffic.
Colbert is a school resource officer at the school. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Police told WKDZ that no criminal charges are expected.
