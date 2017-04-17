Dump truck driver killed in Wilson County crash - WSMV Channel 4

Dump truck driver killed in Wilson County crash


(Source: Wilson County EMA) (Source: Wilson County EMA)
WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) -

The driver of a dump truck was killed in a rollover crash in Wilson County on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. at 615 South Commerce Rd. in Watertown.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, 65-year-old Philip Gentry was heading north when he suddenly left the road, causing his truck to turn over against a utility pole.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

