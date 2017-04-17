Former MTSU football player charged with animal cruelty

A former MTSU football player has been charged with animal cruelty following the investigation into a video posted to Snapchat, according to Rutherford County PAWS.

Shalom Alvarez was charged after a video posted to Justin Akins' account showed him hitting a 3-month-old puppy several times.

Alvarez and Akins were initially suspended from the team before being dismissed last week.

The players told MTSU football coach Rick Stockstill they were disciplining the puppy after it urinated on the floor.

“Rutherford County PAWS was contacted by a concerned citizen regarding a Snapchat video they had seen of a puppy being hit. Due to the difficult nature of the case, Murfreesboro Police Department was contacted and Detective Kristy Inglish took a huge role in investigating and working to piece together the incident. The Middle Tennessee Athletics Department, mainly head football Coach Rick Stockstill, was very cooperative in our investigation as well. This is just one more example of several local agencies working together to ensure that our citizens, including those with four legs, are protected,” Rutherford County PAWS Director Michael Gregory said in a release.

