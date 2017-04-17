Metro police arrest man accused of assaulting girlfriend - WSMV Channel 4

Metro police arrest man accused of assaulting girlfriend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have arrested the man accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend and pointing a pistol at her.

The alleged assault happened outside Thomas Moses’ home in the 2200 block of Foster Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Monday. Police were not contacted until 7:30 a.m.

Moses, 23, was arrested late Monday night at a family member's home on River Road Pike in west Nashville.

His girlfriend, Brittany Jenkins, was found unharmed at the home.

Moses was booked into jail Tuesday morning on two counts of felony aggravated assault.

