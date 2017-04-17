Metro police arrest man accused of assaulting girlfriend

His girlfriend, Brittany Jenkins, was found safe. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police have arrested the man accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend and pointing a pistol at her.

The alleged assault happened outside Thomas Moses’ home in the 2200 block of Foster Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Monday. Police were not contacted until 7:30 a.m.

Moses, 23, was arrested late Monday night at a family member's home on River Road Pike in west Nashville.

His girlfriend, Brittany Jenkins, was found unharmed at the home.

Moses was booked into jail Tuesday morning on two counts of felony aggravated assault.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Thomas Dylan Moses arrested last night. Charged with 2 counts of felony agg. assault involving his girlfriend. She was located unharmed. pic.twitter.com/zPH5tSXUFb — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.