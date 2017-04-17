Metro Council to interview candidates to replace former Judge Mo - WSMV Channel 4

Metro Council to interview candidates to replace former Judge Moreland

Posted: Updated:
Casey Moreland resigned after his arrest last month. Casey Moreland resigned after his arrest last month.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A committee of the Metro Council will hold public interviews of the candidates who want to replace former General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland.

That session will be held on May 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

There are eight people who met the deadline to apply for the position.

Metro Council members will choose Moreland’s replacement.

Moreland resigned last month after being arrested by federal authorities. He is charged with obstructing justice after allegedly trying to bribe a witness, his former lover.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.