Metro Council to interview candidates to replace former Judge Moreland

Casey Moreland resigned after his arrest last month.

A committee of the Metro Council will hold public interviews of the candidates who want to replace former General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland.

That session will be held on May 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

There are eight people who met the deadline to apply for the position.

Metro Council members will choose Moreland’s replacement.

Moreland resigned last month after being arrested by federal authorities. He is charged with obstructing justice after allegedly trying to bribe a witness, his former lover.

