Mayor, director of schools discuss Metro Schools' budget

Metro Nashville Public Schools is asking for more money this year than ever before.

Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph went before Mayor Megan Barry on Monday and asked for an additional $59.5 million.

Joseph said he wants to give all school employees a three-percent raise. He also wants to invest in more technology and reading programs.

Barry questioned why half of the proposed new jobs would be in the central office and not in classrooms.

“The positions that we have in the central office work directly with schools, they are just housed in the central office,” Joseph said. “But we have very few positions that just do central office work. Everything we’ve identified for this first year is really about pushing out, providing better support to schools.”

If Joseph gets the full amount he is asking for, it would bring the total operating budget to nearly $903 million.

