Mayor, director of schools discuss Metro Schools' budget

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Shoppers expect the experience to be fun, peaceful and safe. But at some Middle Tennessee malls, that isn’t always the case.More >>
Metro police are apologizing to a man after it took five hours to respond to a burglar alarm. But police say they aren't to blame and that the city's communications center made a serious mistake.More >>
Sometimes a person does something so great in your life, a mere thank you doesn't seem to be enough. A Centennial High teen knows that very well. His show of thanks is a special Music City story.More >>
Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of his 11-year-old daughter, Timea.More >>
News 4 has learned when it comes to meetings this year, Aldermen Matt Stamper, Angie Hedberg and Scott Sprouse have the lowest attendance rates, and their colleagues including the mayor have noticed.More >>
A Nashville carriage company must make some changes after being cited for the conditions of two horses Wednesday.More >>
A song that goes to No. 1 is the dream of so many in Nashville. Legendary songwriter Bob McDill has lived that dream with 31 chart-topping hits.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau says 100 people are moving to Nashville and Middle Tennessee every day.More >>
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
Michael Lee Alexander, the mystery man offered immunity in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo wrote a letter to News 4.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
During nearly four decades of marriage,a New York woman and her husband tried to have a child, without success. But last month, at age 59, she gave birth to her first child.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Coffee County on Monday afternoon has been arrested.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sherri Burks was trying to get around a semi that had slowed down in traffic when she failed to brake and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Bestherbs Coffee is recalling their Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee due to the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil, a chemical similar to the active ingredient in Viagra.More >>
