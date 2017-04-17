Meeting planned to address sudden closure of landfill

State environmental officials have called an emergency meeting Monday night in Camden, TN.

The meeting is set to discuss a controversial landfill run by Environmental Waste Solutions.

A member of a citizens group says the landfill is locked and appeared to have been abandoned. The last load of waste came in last Thursday.

Channel 4 has reported on this Benton County landfill in the past. Residents have complained about odors and the state has investigated whether the leachate is hazardous.

The meeting will be held at Camden City Hall at 5 p.m.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said they are going to discuss what they know about the sudden closure. They said they have not received any official notice from the company.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.