Mariota talks return to field after injury

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota spoke with the media Monday for the first time since breaking his ankle last December.

Mariota said his rehab is going as expected but he has not yet started running. That is the next step.

The timetable for Mariota’s return to the field is still undecided.

The Titans began voluntary workouts on Monday. The most notable absentee was running back Derrick Henry.

