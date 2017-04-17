Democrat Mackler announces bid for Tennessee US Senate seat

Sometimes a person does something so great in your life, a mere thank you doesn't seem to be enough. A Centennial High teen knows that very well. His show of thanks is a special Music City story.More >>
Sometimes a person does something so great in your life, a mere thank you doesn't seem to be enough. A Centennial High teen knows that very well. His show of thanks is a special Music City story.More >>
Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of his 11-year-old daughter, Timea.More >>
Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of his 11-year-old daughter, Timea.More >>
News 4 has learned when it comes to meetings this year, Aldermen Matt Stamper, Angie Hedberg and Scott Sprouse have the lowest attendance rates, and their colleagues including the mayor have noticed.More >>
News 4 has learned when it comes to meetings this year, Aldermen Matt Stamper, Angie Hedberg and Scott Sprouse have the lowest attendance rates, and their colleagues including the mayor have noticed.More >>
A Nashville carriage company must make some changes after being cited for the conditions of two horses Wednesday.More >>
A Nashville carriage company must make some changes after being cited for the conditions of two horses Wednesday.More >>
A song that goes to No. 1 is the dream of so many in Nashville. Legendary songwriter Bob McDill has lived that dream with 31 chart-topping hits.More >>
A song that goes to No. 1 is the dream of so many in Nashville. Legendary songwriter Bob McDill has lived that dream with 31 chart-topping hits.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau says 100 people are moving to Nashville and Middle Tennessee every day.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau says 100 people are moving to Nashville and Middle Tennessee every day.More >>
According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Josh Wiley is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.More >>
According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Josh Wiley is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Coffee County on Monday afternoon has been arrested.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Coffee County on Monday afternoon has been arrested.More >>
McMinnville police are requesting help finding a 76-year-old man who has been missing from a downtown assisted living facility since Wednesday morning.More >>
McMinnville police are requesting help finding a 76-year-old man who has been missing from a downtown assisted living facility since Wednesday morning.More >>