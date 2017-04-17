Funeral held for man killed in shooting at Cookeville plant

Tyler Stults was killed in the shooting. (WSMV)

Family and friends of Tyler Stults gathered Monday to say their final goodbyes.

Stults was shot and killed outside his workplace last week. His funeral was held in Cookeville on Monday afternoon.

Police said Stults’ ex-girlfriend, Angelique Deplae, shot him and Rebecca Crowley before turning the gun on herself.

Deplae’s funeral was also held Monday.

Crowley is currently recovering from her injuries.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.