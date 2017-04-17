Man pleads guilty to accessing competitor's network

The U.S. Census Bureau says 100 people are moving to Nashville and Middle Tennessee every day.More >>
According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Josh Wiley is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Coffee County on Monday afternoon has been arrested.More >>
Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of his 11-year-old daughter, Timea.More >>
McMinnville police are requesting help finding a 76-year-old man who has been missing from a downtown assisted living facility since Wednesday morning.More >>
A Wilson County Road Commission worker was injured after an accident on Couchville Pike on Wednesday morning.More >>
Police are working to identify two men who robbed the Family Dollar on Dickerson Pike on Tuesday night.More >>
New government funding announced this week will help Tennessee fight against a deadly fungal disease that kills bats.More >>
Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the British Open because of a rib injury.More >>
