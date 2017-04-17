Man pleads guilty to accessing competitor's network

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to using a former employer's computer network to access information to benefit his own company.

The Jackson Sun reports 45-year-old Jason Needham of Arlington was the co-owner of HNA Engineering when he repeatedly accessed the computer servers of Allen & Hoshall over nearly two years.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says Needham viewed, downloaded and copied company information worth around $425,000.

In addition to downloading engineering schematics, project proposals and budgeting documents, Needham admitted to accessing a former colleague's email account, which gave him access to marketing plans, fee structures and rotating account credentials for the company's document sharing systems.

Needham will be sentenced July 14.

