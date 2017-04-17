Former counselor accused of submitting false claims to TennCare

A former Davidson County counselor has been charged for allegedly submitting false claims to TennCare.

Thelma Dees-Johnson was the owner of Bridgeway Mental Health Services.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dees-Johnson was not at the office for several of the days that she submitted billing for counseling services over the course of several years.

Dees-Johnson dissolved the company in 2015 and moved to Florida.

Dees-Johnson is is charged with one count of TennCare fraud over $60,000. She was booked into the Davidson County Jail on Friday and is being held on $25,000 bond.

