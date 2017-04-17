Vanderbilt honors memory of former teammate Donny Everett

The Commodores picked this past weekend to honor the memory of their former pitcher, teammate and brother, Donny Everett.

The flags flew at half mast on Saturday with No. 41 T-shirts peppering the stadium.

Teddy Everett, Donny Everett's father, played catch before the game with his son's teammates, as he's done so many times this season.

"Just being able to be around those boys and be around the team has just been a tremendous help for me, it really has," he said.

The TV broadcast called the atmosphere of the game a mood unlike any other.

"Having them around is one thing, having them around and watching them smile is another. I think seeing those emotions for the kids are very healthy," said head coach Tim Corbin.

It's been more than 10 months since Donny Everett tragically drowned.

Since that day, the Everett family and the Vanderbilt baseball program have been intertwined.

"We love having them around. I think it's been a healing process for them being with us; I think it's something that's benefited them," said Vanderbilt catcher Jason Delay.

"We hate to have them kind of do this on their own. We're there, and they're here for us too. So, it kind of goes back and forth. It's super nice," said Vanderbilt centerfielder Jeren Kendall.

Saturday's ceremony was the second one of the week for the Everetts.

On Monday, their son's alma mater, Clarksville High School, retired his No. 14 jersey.

"He loved Clarksille High, and he loved all the players that he played with," said Teddy Everett. "We had talked before that this could be a possibility with him still being around, and with him not being here, it's just really special."

"They're remarkable people when you look at them, which makes the loss of Donny, in a lot of ways, really hurt because he was a replica of them. They're such easy-going people. That's the blessing we get. Had that not happened, we don't get Teddy and Susan, so that's pretty good to get people like that in your life," Corbin said.

Just as the No. 14 went up on the fence in Clarksville, the No. 41 is on the field at Vanderbilt, a reminder of an infectious spirit in a fireball of a pitcher.

"We're all brothers, and once you're on this team, you're kind of in it. And he'll never be forgotten," Kendall said.

Corbin encourages Teddy and Susan Everett to hang out with the team as often as they like. Teddy Everett is often at practices and even meetings.

Corbin posted this message on Twitter on what would have been Donny Everett's 20th birthday:

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.