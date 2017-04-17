Dog named 'Lucky' helps save man from burning home

A Springfield woman’s dog is being called a hero after alerting her to a nearby house fire.

Mack Anderson, 73, was home alone when his house caught fire.

The people who pulled Anderson from the burning house said the real hero is their four-legged family member, Lucky.

Lucky is a 4-year-old Shih Tzu and Cocker Spaniel mix. His owner, Sharon Sanchez, was getting ready for bed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when Lucky sounded the alarm.

“He was howling. He was going crazy,” Sanchez said. “Through my curtain in my window, I could see orange stuff flying out of the roof of (Anderson’s) house.

“I opened the door and I seen Mack standing there with his walker in his hands and he was saying, ‘Lord Jesus help me! I'm going to die, somebody help me!’ I said, ‘You're not going to die, I’m coming to get you,’" Sanchez added.

Sanchez shared the terrifying experience of running toward a burning house to save her neighbor.

“I tried to bear hug him. The flames was shooting out like a dragon, so I ducked to try to get away from the flames,” she said.

Anderson survived, suffering second-degree burns to his back and neck.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire officials said most of the home is a total loss, but the back side of the home is OK.

Anderson's shirt and walker sat on Sanchez's front porch on Monday. Both serve as a reminder of just how lucky he is to be alive. But Sanchez is quick to give credit where credit is due.

“If it wasn't for Lucky, I would have never known that anything was going on,” she said. “That's my hero. That's my Lucky.”

Anderson is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s burn ward. His family said they're thankful he’s alive.

Smokey Barn News reports that the home was not insured and the family is reaching out to the community for help. A fund has not been set up at this time.

