Table 3's Chicken Paillard Salad

Chicken Paillard Salad

Includes recipes for Champagne-Pear Vinaigrette and Parmesean Frico

Servers 4

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (6-8oz each), pounded thinly, salt and pepper on each side *see notes below on pounding chicken

3 tablespoons canola oil

4oz block of Gruyere cheese

6 cups or a large bag of Mesclun salad greens

Champagne-Pear Vinaigrette (see recipe below)

Parmesan Cheese Frico (see recipe below)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions:

Toss the Salad:

In a large mixing bowl toss the mesclun greens with the Champagne-Pear Vinaigrette, salt and pepper to taste

Cook the chicken:

Heat oil in large skillet (chicken may need to be sautéed in 2 skillets or in batches); add the chicken breasts to the skillet and sauté for approximately 3-4 minutes on each side

3. Assemble the Dish

Place a piece of sautéed chicken on each of the 4-entrée plates

using a vegetable/potato peeler cover the chicken breast with thin shavings of the Gruyere cheese

Divide the salad and place a mound on top of the chicken breast

Top/Garnish each dish with a Parmesan Frico

Voila – Enjoy!

Notes:

Prep/Pound the Chicken: Using a flat faced hammer, mallet or small heavy skillet pound chicken breasts between 2 layers of plastic wrap or in a sealed freezer bag.

Champagne-Pear Vinaigrette

Ingredients

¼ Cup Champagne Vinegar

½ Cup Canola Oil

¼ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ Pear Peeled and Seeded





½ teaspoon Dijon Mustard



¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper (prefer white pepper)

Instructions

Cut the pear into chunks and drop in the carafe of a blender with the lemon juice, mustard, honey and shallots. Purée, then add the salt and pepper. Add the vinegar and blend well. With the blender running, drizzle in the oils in a steady stream until you have a nice, thick emulsified dressing. The dressing can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 8 hours. Shake well before using.

Parmesan Cheese Frico

Ingredients

3/4 cup medium-grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (graded fresh by hand is preferred)

1 teaspoon all purpose flour

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350º F

2. Toss the flour in with the cheese

3. Divide cheese mixture into 4 equal mounds and place on a non-stick sheet pan (or parchment paper lined sheet pan) about 4 inches apart and gently spread out and flatten into circles

4. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until the cheese is melted to a golden color and bubbly.

5. Let cool. Transfer carefully to a plate with a thin spatula.

Note: Frico can be stored between layers of wax paper for 1 to 2 days

Makes 4 large Fricos