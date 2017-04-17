Table 3's Chicken Paillard Salad

Chicken Paillard Salad
Includes recipes for Champagne-Pear Vinaigrette and Parmesean Frico
Servers 4
Ingredients:
Instructions:
In a large mixing bowl toss the mesclun greens with the Champagne-Pear Vinaigrette, salt and pepper to taste
Heat oil in large skillet (chicken may need to be sautéed in 2 skillets or in batches); add the chicken breasts to the skillet and sauté for approximately 3-4 minutes on each side
3. Assemble the Dish
Voila – Enjoy!
Notes:
Prep/Pound the Chicken: Using a flat faced hammer, mallet or small heavy skillet pound chicken breasts between 2 layers of plastic wrap or in a sealed freezer bag.
Champagne-Pear Vinaigrette
Ingredients
Instructions
Cut the pear into chunks and drop in the carafe of a blender with the lemon juice, mustard, honey and shallots. Purée, then add the salt and pepper. Add the vinegar and blend well. With the blender running, drizzle in the oils in a steady stream until you have a nice, thick emulsified dressing. The dressing can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 8 hours. Shake well before using.
Parmesan Cheese Frico
Ingredients
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 350º F
2. Toss the flour in with the cheese
3. Divide cheese mixture into 4 equal mounds and place on a non-stick sheet pan (or parchment paper lined sheet pan) about 4 inches apart and gently spread out and flatten into circles
4. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until the cheese is melted to a golden color and bubbly.
5. Let cool. Transfer carefully to a plate with a thin spatula.
Note: Frico can be stored between layers of wax paper for 1 to 2 days
Makes 4 large Fricos