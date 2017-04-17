2nd suspect arrested in Franklin hotel robbery

Two men are behind bars in connection to a string of hotel robberies across Middle Tennessee.

Gregg Merrilees, 40, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro apartment complex following a two-day manhunt.

Merrilees is believed to have robbed the Baymont Inn on Franklin Commons Court on Jan. 11.

Authorities have also arrested 32-year-old Dashaun Hickerson for his alleged roles in the crimes. Hickerson is being held at the Rutherford County Jail.

Merrilees is charged with aggravated robbery, burglary and theft under $1,000. He is being held at the Williamson County Jail on $75,000 bond.

