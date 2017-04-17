Dolly Parton calls college course about her a 'blessing'

Former Logan County teacher Adam L. Decker, 28, turned himself in to the Logan County Sheriff's Department July 18 and was arrested on numerous sex offenses.More >>
Former Logan County teacher Adam L. Decker, 28, turned himself in to the Logan County Sheriff's Department July 18 and was arrested on numerous sex offenses.More >>
Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the British Open because of a rib injury.More >>
Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the British Open because of a rib injury.More >>
Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg was charged with her second DUI Tuesday evening.More >>
Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg was charged with her second DUI Tuesday evening.More >>
Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of his 11-year-old daughter, Timea.More >>
Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of his 11-year-old daughter, Timea.More >>
The FBI is asking for help identifying a man who is involved in an investigation into child sex crimes.More >>
The FBI is asking for help identifying a man who is involved in an investigation into child sex crimes.More >>
Dunlap Police tell Channel 3 that Cravens, who wore a beard previously, may have shaved and could have a different appearance than seen in photos released by law enforcement.More >>
Dunlap Police tell Channel 3 that Cravens, who wore a beard previously, may have shaved and could have a different appearance than seen in photos released by law enforcement.More >>
A new report released by a group of Tennessee educator preparation programs focuses on eliminating the barriers preventing diverse candidates from choosing teaching as a career.More >>
A new report released by a group of Tennessee educator preparation programs focuses on eliminating the barriers preventing diverse candidates from choosing teaching as a career.More >>
News outlets report the 2-year-old child was found dead Friday around 1:57 p.m. in Gatlinburg. Police believe the child had been in the car since Thursday night.More >>
News outlets report the 2-year-old child was found dead Friday around 1:57 p.m. in Gatlinburg. Police believe the child had been in the car since Thursday night.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sherri Burks was trying to get around a semi that had slowed down in traffic when she failed to brake and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sherri Burks was trying to get around a semi that had slowed down in traffic when she failed to brake and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.More >>
You know what's worse than not getting tickets to the big game? Winning tickets to your team playing in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and not even realizing it!More >>
You know what's worse than not getting tickets to the big game? Winning tickets to your team playing in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and not even realizing it!More >>