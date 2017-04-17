Tennessee joins states urging court to reinstate travel ban

Timothy Batts is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter, Timea, after she came home from school last August.More >>
A new report released by a group of Tennessee educator preparation programs focuses on eliminating the barriers preventing diverse candidates from choosing teaching as a career.More >>
News outlets report the 2-year-old child was found dead Friday around 1:57 p.m. in Gatlinburg. Police believe the child had been in the car since Thursday night.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sherri Burks was trying to get around a semi that had slowed down in traffic when she failed to brake and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.More >>
You know what's worse than not getting tickets to the big game? Winning tickets to your team playing in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and not even realizing it!More >>
Deputies are trying to find 38-year-old Samuel Cravens, who is wanted for several counts of child molestation in Indiana.More >>
A federal judge in Knoxville has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to life in prison for a multistate bank robbery-kidnapping spree.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam plans to visit two West Tennessee cities to award grants to a pair of Tennessee College of Applied Technology institutions.More >>
Police are investigating a burglary at a liquor store in the Nippers Corner neighborhood. The suspect broke through a glass door to get inside Vine Street Wine & Spirits on Old Hickory Boulevard overnight.More >>
When it comes to helping the homeless, many people in Nashville want to, but they just don’t know the best way to go about it.More >>
