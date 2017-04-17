Residents safely escape apartment building fire in Bellevue

The fire happened overnight in Bellevue. No one was injured. (WSMV)

It's a rough morning for two families who are now homeless after an apartment fire in Bellevue.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, a couple living on the bottom floor of the Hillmeade Apartments woke up and thought they smelled smoke but didn't see any flames.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, they woke up again smelling smoke but saw flames. They woke up their neighbors and called 911. Firefighters ended up evacuating two floors.

Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to get the smoke out. While the building is not a total loss, there is heavy damage.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire chief says he believes it was electrical.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.