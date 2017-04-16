Victims chase man after being robbed outside Lebanon Kroger

Officers responded to a robbery at a Lebanon Kroger around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Two victims, parked at the Kroger on 1418 Main Street were approached by a man wearing a bandana over his face who ordered the victim to give him money.

The suspect identified as Christian Filson, 20, of Lebanon took off in a car after the victims complied.

The victims then chased Filson who then fired at least one round from a handgun out the window of his car towards the Kroger parking lot.

The victims called the police and gave them their location while still following Filson.

Filson then fired another round out the window traveling down West Main Street.

Officers caught up to Filson and took him into custody.

Evidence was recorded from the vehicle and the robbery was captured on surveillance video.

There were no reported injuries during this incident.

Filson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Reckless Endangerment.

He is currently out on bond awaiting his initial court date.

