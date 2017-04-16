First responders hit while working crash in Sumner County Saturd - WSMV Channel 4

First responders hit while working crash in Sumner County Saturday night

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Investigators are looking for answers after a crash injured a number of first responders working a crash in Hendersonville Saturday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a vehicle hit a Sumner County deputy, an EMS worker, a firefighter and an ambulance on New Shackle Road.

A sheriff's deputy was injured and was taken to Skyline Medical Center.

The paramedic had non-life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • First responders hit while working crash in Sumner County Saturday nightMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.