First responders hit while working crash in Sumner County Saturday night

Investigators are looking for answers after a crash injured a number of first responders working a crash in Hendersonville Saturday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a vehicle hit a Sumner County deputy, an EMS worker, a firefighter and an ambulance on New Shackle Road.

A sheriff's deputy was injured and was taken to Skyline Medical Center.

The paramedic had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

