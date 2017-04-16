Search for gunman continues after shooting outside Antioch bar

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
McMinnville police are requesting help finding a 76-year-old man who has been missing from a downtown assisted living facility since Wednesday morning.More >>
A Wilson County Road Commission worker was injured after an accident on Couchville Pike on Wednesday morning.More >>
Police are working to identify two men who robbed the Family Dollar on Dickerson Pike on Tuesday night.More >>
Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of his 11-year-old daughter, Timea.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Coffee County on Monday afternoon has been arrested.More >>
New government funding announced this week will help Tennessee fight against a deadly fungal disease that kills bats.More >>
Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the British Open because of a rib injury.More >>
Former Logan County teacher Adam L. Decker, 28, turned himself in to the Logan County Sheriff's Department July 18 and was arrested on numerous sex offenses.More >>
Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg was charged with her second DUI Tuesday evening.More >>
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
Michael Lee Alexander, the mystery man offered immunity in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo wrote a letter to News 4.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
During nearly four decades of marriage,a New York woman and her husband tried to have a child, without success. But last month, at age 59, she gave birth to her first child.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Coffee County on Monday afternoon has been arrested.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sherri Burks was trying to get around a semi that had slowed down in traffic when she failed to brake and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.More >>
Bestherbs Coffee is recalling their Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee due to the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil, a chemical similar to the active ingredient in Viagra.More >>
