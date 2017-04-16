Search for gunman continues after shooting outside Antioch bar

An argument inside an Antioch bar led shots being fired early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. outside the Thirsty Turtle Bar on Bell Road.

According to Metro police, some patrons got into a fight inside the bar. They were removed by security, but the fight continued in the parking lot.

Shots were fired, leaving the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He later went to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Two cars and a business were also stuck by gunfire.

Police are still searching for the gunman. Officials have not released a description.

