Search for gunman continues after shooting outside Antioch bar - WSMV Channel 4

Search for gunman continues after shooting outside Antioch bar

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

An argument inside an Antioch bar led shots being fired early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. outside the Thirsty Turtle Bar on Bell Road.

According to Metro police, some patrons got into a fight inside the bar. They were removed by security, but the fight continued in the parking lot.

Shots were fired, leaving the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He later went to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Two cars and a business were also stuck by gunfire.

Police are still searching for the gunman. Officials have not released a description.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Search for gunman continues after shooting outside Antioch barMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.