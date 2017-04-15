Knob Hill proposed development on hold for now

Highland View at the Knob would create 33 lots on 36 acres off Knob Road.

A victory for residents against a proposed development in a west Nashville neighborhood. Highland View at The Knob looks to develop 36 acres off Knob Road.

Thursday evening, the concept plan was defeated 4-2 by the Nashville planning commission.

In full disclosure, WSMV’s studios back up to this proposed development. Our 1,300 foot television tower is in the immediate area.

Residents we spoke with say they had many concerns about this concept plan.

Neighbors were adamant, the proposed development would increase traffic, and create drainage and runoff problems.

The planning commission decided the concept would not meet fire-rescue and safety regulations, because of a lack of access roads.

Roy Dale, the engineer of the concept plans says what was presented to the planning commission was the best option possible for the community.

Rob Cheplicki, who live on Knob Hill, say this is just one example of Nashville's growing pains.

“For me, it's personal,” said Cheplicki. “But it's also a thing about how we as a neighborhood want our neighborhoods to stay. What you find out is if you don’t become involved in what is happening, it's going to pass you by.

“We think, basically that Nashville is everybody's neighborhood.”

The property is owned by Highland Park Church. We reached out for comment but did not hear back.

We will continue to follow this story, as many agree - the fight isn't over.