Purity Dairy's 17th year Moosic City Dairy Run attracts 3,000

17th Annual Moosic Dairy Run Saturday morning (WSMV) 17th Annual Moosic Dairy Run Saturday morning (WSMV)
Over 3,000 people participated in Purity Dairy’s 17th year Moosic City Dairy Run Saturday morning.

The run included four events: The Purity Dairy 5K/10K run, The Smitty 15K Run, sponsored by Regions and the Glenn Wunder Mighty Mile, sponsored by Lee Company.

This race benefit’s PENCIL, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved Metro school students.

The goal was to raise $125,000 for the organization this year.

