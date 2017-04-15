Purity Dairy's 17th year Moosic City Dairy Run attracts 3,000

Over 3,000 people participated in Purity Dairy’s 17th year Moosic City Dairy Run Saturday morning.

The run included four events: The Purity Dairy 5K/10K run, The Smitty 15K Run, sponsored by Regions and the Glenn Wunder Mighty Mile, sponsored by Lee Company.

This race benefit’s PENCIL, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved Metro school students.

The goal was to raise $125,000 for the organization this year.

