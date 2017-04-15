MNPD are searching for 2 men for a - WSMV Channel 4

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police are searching for two men they believe are behind a robbery and carjacking.

Authorities say the victims were on the porch in front of a home on Villa Place around 2:15 a.m. when the suspects robbed them at gunpoint.

They took the victims’ wallets and cell phones.

The robbers were also able to get away with the victim’s 2006 Volvo S-40.

No one was hurt.

