MNPD are searching for 2 men for a

Metro Police are searching for two men they believe are behind a robbery and carjacking.

Authorities say the victims were on the porch in front of a home on Villa Place around 2:15 a.m. when the suspects robbed them at gunpoint.

They took the victims’ wallets and cell phones.

The robbers were also able to get away with the victim’s 2006 Volvo S-40.

No one was hurt.

