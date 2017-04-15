East Nashville shooting leaves one man injured

Shooting on Joseph Avenue at Riverchase Apartments has left one man injured. (WSMV)

An East Nashville man was wounded after he was shot outside of his apartment.

We are told he was shot twice on Joseph Avenue at Riverchase Apartments around 4 a.m. this morning.

He was shot in the elbow and knee and was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooter was in his 20s with dread locks and was driving a silver car with a female.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

No further information has been given at this time.

