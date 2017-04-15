Easter weekend weather will be a bit of a mixed bag.

Today couldn't be much nicer, partly cloudy and warm, with highs in the 80s.

Tomorrow however will bring some rain, with the greatest rain coverage happening during the afternoon.

For greater detail on what to expect this weekend, plus a look at fun events to take advantage of in the Mid-State today, read the latest 4WARN Weather Blog.

