Fentress Co. sheriff resigns amid federal investigation

Fentress County Sheriff Chucky Cravens has resigned amid a federal investigation.

The FBI and TBI raided the sheriff’s office in Jamestown, TN, earlier this week. No arrests were made, but several boxes of files were confiscated.

Cravens’ resignation takes effect on April 28.

Cravens sent the following letter to county commissioners:

Dear Commissioners, Please accept this email, sent via my lawyer, as confirmation of my resignation as Sheriff of Fentress County, effective April 28, 2017. A letter will follow under separate cover. It was an honor to serve the people of this county, and I deeply regret the circumstances that have led to my resignation. Sincerely, Chucky Cravens

