One killed in Cheatham County crash - WSMV Channel 4

One killed in Cheatham County crash

ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Cheatham County on Friday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 49 near Greenbrier Road.

THP has not confirmed if the driver of the motorcycle was the person killed.

