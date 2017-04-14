Police: Man brought grandchildren to heroin deal

A man and woman have been arrested after Metro police say they brought the man’s grandchildren to a heroin deal.

Lawrence Thompson, 51, allegedly took his 1-year-old grandson with him into the restroom of a fast food restaurant on Brick Church Pike as he bought heroin.

Thompson’s girlfriend, 53-year-old Dean Moser, and two other children, ages 4 and 6, waited outside in a car.

During a traffic stop, police said Thompson handed detectives a small amount of heroin and a spoon that was to be used to cook it.

Thompson and Moser are charged with three counts of child endangerment, heroin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

