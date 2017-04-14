Police: FL man facing child porn charges dead from apparent suicide in Nashville

Police say Corey Perry was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a Nashville hotel room. (Source: FBI)

Police say a fugitive wanted on federal child pornography charges in Florida has died from an apparent suicide in a Nashville hotel room.

FBI agents found Corey Perry with a gunshot wound to the head at the Delux Inn on Dickerson Pike. They were there to arrest the former Florida school teacher.

Perry was pronounced dead at Skyline Medical Center.

Metro police are investigating the apparent suicide.

