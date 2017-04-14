Woman hit by MTA bus talks about recovery

Vicki Pillow is recovering after being hit and dragged by a bus. (WSMV)

A Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse employee was on her way to work. She had just gotten off an MTA bus in downtown Nashville when she was hit and dragged several feet.

Six months have passed. Vicki Pillow is now recovering from another surgery.

"It would be neat if you could take a step, wouldn't it?" said Solita Morris, Pillow's daughter.

Pillow hasn't been able to put weight on her new prosthetic yet. She had broken ribs, a lacerated liver and a crushed pelvis.

The MTA bus that hit her last October dragged her 165 feet before finally coming to a stop.

"I'm glad I don't remember it, and I don't want to see the traffic video," Pillow said.

Vicki was 64 at the time. She had just bought a new car, planned to retire after 30 years with the state and travel to the beach.

"That was going to be the beginning of the rest of her life," Morris said.

These days she's working on walking. Pillow would like to be able to use the restroom on her own and have some semblance of a normal life.

"Every time she’s stuck with a needle or rolled on her side, every scream and pain I have to hear from her is an emotional drain on me too," Morris said.

Pillow and Morris now live together, both an inspiration to the rest of us because, despite the hardships and financial burdens, they somehow manage to see the good in their current situation.

"I've seen a lot of miracles happen since that day," Morris said.

"It made us closer, much closer," Pillow said.

Before the crash, Morris and Pillow stayed busy. They said their relationship was strained. Now they want people to know that's one thing that's changed for the better.

"I would encourage them to treasure their relationships and to appreciate that time is very fragile and not promised to anyone," Morris said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Pillow and her family with expenses.

A spokesperson for MTA said, "Since it’s currently under litigation, we can't comment beyond saying that our thoughts and prayers continue to be with her during her recovery."

