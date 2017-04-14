Police: Nashville man dies from injuries after fight with teenagers

Police are investigating the death of a Nashville market clerk who was hit in the head during a fight with two teenagers.

Rhus A. Asefaw, 26, was punched in the head on Wednesday outside of the Citgo store on Main Street.

Police said Asefaw was working at the store when he and a 15-year-old boy started fighting.

Another store employee reportedly broke up the fight, and the teen went outside but shortly came back to the entrance of the store.

Asefaw allegedly grabbed a metal pole and went outside, swinging at the teenager multiple times.

During the altercation, the teen's 17-year-old brother punched Asefaw in the head, which is when he fell forward and hit a cinder block wall.

Asefaw was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

The District Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed against the two brothers.

