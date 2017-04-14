Smyrna police issue alert about endangered runaway

Katelyn Conway was last seen on Feb. 13. (Source: Smyrna Police Department)

Smyrna police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager.

Katelyn Conway, 17, ran away from a temporary custody placement on Feb. 13.

Conway is believed to be in the greater Nashville area, specifically in Hermitage, Madison or Tulip Grove. She also has connections to Clarksville.

Conway was recently released from Davidson County for running away. She also has petitions in Rutherford County for running away.

The Smyrna Police Department has reason to believe Conway is endangered.

Conway has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5'4".

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 615-459-6644 or 615-267-5014.

